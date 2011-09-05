LONDON, Sept 5 London Olympic organisers
presented 'Pride' the Lion on Monday as a new mascot to join
one-eyed Mandeville and Wenlock as merchandising moneyspinners
for next year's Games.
With a nod to World Cup Willie, the lion that was mascot at
the 1966 tournament hosted and won by England, 'Pride' will be
the Team GB mascot available as a soft toy and featuring on a
range of other merchandise.
"The Team GB and ParalympicsGB range is not only a great way
to show your support but it also helps fund the staging of the
Games," said London 2012 chief executive Paul Deighton in a
statement.
Organisers said an estimated 10,000 London 2012 merchandise
items would be on sale in Britain by Games' time with the
programme expected to generate more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) worth of sales and contribute more than 80 million to
the staging of the Olympics.
As part of a solution to a funding row with the British
Olympic Association earlier this year, organisers LOCOG have
agreed a number of measures including waiving a royalty fee on
two 'iconic items' of 2012 merchandise with proceeds designated
exclusively for Team GB and the BOA.
The official London 2012 mascots Mandeville and Wenlock were
unveiled last year, each with one large eye and features
borrowed from London's black taxi cabs.
($1 = 0.621 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)