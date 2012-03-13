By Karolos Grohmann
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13
Olympic
cycling hopeful Philip Hindes and word indoor triple jump
champion Yamile Aldama had their nationality changes approved by
the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, clearing
the way for them to compete for Britain.
Hindes, who has been included in Britain's world
championship squad going to Australia in April, was born in
Germany to a British father.
He represented Germany at the junior world championships in
2010 before joining Britain's sprint academy.
Cuban-born Aldama, 39, who won a surprise gold at the world
indoor athletics championships in Istanbul last week, had her
nationality change from Sudanese to British approved.
"In both cases the Executive Board agreed to the request to
reduce the three-year waiting period outlined in the Olympic
Charter as the requirements for such reduction or cancellation
had been met," the IOC said in a statement.
Sections of the British media had sharply criticised the
number of foreign-born athletes, who included Aldama, in the
team at the indoor athletics championships in Istanbul, calling
them 'Plastic Brits'.
London hosts the Olympic Games from July 27.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)