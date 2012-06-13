By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 London landlords are renting out
everything from vacant stores to empty sports fields, rooftops
and even an abandoned quarry to cash in on the tight supply of
space in the UK capital during the Olympic Games this summer.
Eleven million fans, sponsors and athletes are expected to
arrive in Europe's second-most crowded city from July, stoking
huge demand for storage, temporary shops and vantage points for
TV cameras, in turn allowing landlords to cash in on otherwise
dead space.
" You'll see usable space created that doesn't currently
exist, " s aid Mark Hughes-Webb, managing director of Space-2
Consultancy, a specialist real estate firm that finds buildings
for events and film shoots.
"It's been a long time since the Games were in such a
densely populated city," Hughes-Webb said. "People are having to
be more imaginative."
London, the European Union's most densely populated city
after Paris according to EU statistics, will host the games
between July 27 and Aug. 12. Homeowners have already hiked rents
by up to six times in anticipation of the influx and commercial
landlords are getting in on the act.
Unlike the last two Olympic cities of Beijing and Athens,
where neighbourhoods were demolished to create venues, or they
were located in more sparsely populated outlying areas, mo st of
the 34 London sites are at the heart of built-up areas.
The Games' epicentre at Stratford in the east of the city
has benefited from a 7 billion pound ($11 billion) injection of
infrastructure, sporting venues and homes, revitalizing an area
better known for its polluted waterways and industrial estates.
Sites for hire include a former limestone quarry near the
Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, southeast England, the owner
of which is targeting contractors seeking temporary staff
accommodation. I ts proximity to a high-speed rail link means it
is 30 minutes from the Olympic stadium in Stratford.
VACANT UNITS
Elsewhere the owners of a sports field in Chiswick, west
London, are in talks with an overseas group of performers to
rehearse for the handover ceremony to Rio de Janeiro, the
Brazilian city that will host the Games in 2016.
Sites like these can cost between 10,000 to 20,000 pounds a
week, Hughes-Webb said.
Also in demand are empty shops, particularly those close to
busy retail areas like Oxford Street and Covent Garden, which
are being snapped up by the likes of high-end U.S. clothing
brand Opening Ceremony to house temporary, pop-up stores.
"Enquiries from landlords looking to lease out their vacant
units during the Olympics have risen by 50 percent," said Rosie
Cann, director at consultancy Pop-up Space.
Rents can be between a few hundred pounds to 20,000 pounds
depending on the location and size. Stores generally remain open
for between a day and two weeks, a g ents said.
Vacant shops around train and subway stations or Olympic
venues are being rented by smaller sporting and drinks brands in
need of makeshift space to store merchandise, Hughes-Webb said.
Not all attempts to find space are successful. Nike Inc's
plan to build a temporary two-storey building to host
exercise classes in Regents Park was blocked by Westminster
council on the grounds it would ruin the park's appearance.
Equally those with empty space near venues may not see a big
pay day. The London Olympic organising committee (LOCOG) bans
non-sponsors from advertising within 300 metres of venues,
keeping demand in check, property experts say.
Official sponsors Cadbury, BMW and British Airways
are among those companies expected to seek temporary
space near Olympic venues, which include a man-made beach on the
Greenwich peninsula on the Thames built specially for the Games.
PANORAMIC VIEWS
Australian developer Lend Lease owns large chunks
of land around the O2 arena, also on the Greenwich peninsula and
the venue of the gymnastics and basketball competitions. It will
lease out land earmarked for redevelopment to Olympic sponsors
to make a short-term return and in an attempt to lure permanent
office tenants to the area.
"We are most definitely making money from this," Simon
Donaldson, Lend Lease's head of retail operations said,
declining to say how much but adding it would be substantially
more without the LOCOG rules.
Elsewhere demand from film crews keen to capture panoramic
views of the London skyline has pushed up prices for rooftop
space. Fees are likely to double from their norm outside of the
Games to 300 pounds per hour over the period, Hughes-Webb said.
Developers of the 95-storey Shard skyscraper next to London
Bridge train station, about six kilometres from the Olympic
park, have been approached by a string of broadcasters about
filming from western Europe's tallest tower, a spokesman told
Reuters, declining to give further details.
Cash-strapped local councils are also getting in on the act.
Newham, home to the Olympic stadium, has rented out the upper
floors of two largely empty apartment blocks next to the Olympic
Park to broadcasters BBC and Al Jazeera, while
Redbridge council in northeast London is leasing out a forest to
a temporary hotel company to house 4,200 Olympic security staff
for an undisclosed sum.
Yet many landlords are missing out as they are unaware of
the strength of demand for storage space, or the value of being
close to the Olympic park, Hughes-Webb said.
"People are fixated on what the space is, not what it could
be. They're looking at it and saying 'it's just an empty
field'," Hughes-Webb added. "Well, it's not to us."
($1 = 0.6469 British pounds)
(Editing by Tom Bill and David Holmes)