LONDON Dec 6 Marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe became only the third British track and field athlete to be selected for five Olympics after her place was confirmed by Team GB on Tuesday for next year's London Games.

Barring injury, the 37-year-old will be the first Briton to compete in three Olympic marathons.

Radcliffe, who failed to do herself justice in the last two Games in Athens and Beijing, was selected for the 2012 marathon along with Mara Yamauchi and the sole male runner selected so far Scott Overall.

