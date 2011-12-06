LONDON Dec 6 Marathon world record holder
Paula Radcliffe became only the third British track and field
athlete to be selected for five Olympics after her place was
confirmed by Team GB on Tuesday for next year's London Games.
Barring injury, the 37-year-old will be the first Briton to
compete in three Olympic marathons.
Radcliffe, who failed to do herself justice in the last two
Games in Athens and Beijing, was selected for the 2012 marathon
along with Mara Yamauchi and the sole male runner selected so
far Scott Overall.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)