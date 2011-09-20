LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's most successful Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie was among the first athletes officially selected on Tuesday to compete for the home nation at next year's London Games.

Ainslie, 34, will bid for a fourth successive Olympic gold medal when he competes in the Finn class in Weymouth and Portland.

"This qualification process was definitely the hardest compared to the previous four I've been through," Ainslie, who also has a Laser silver medal from 1996, said in a Royal Yachting Association statement after being selected for Team GB.

"The previous experiences helped, but at the same time having the Olympics in the UK puts that added bit of pressure on, we all want to compete on home waters, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Ten other sailors were also selected to compete in next year's regatta, including Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson, who bid for a second consecutive gold medal in the Star class, and Paul Goodison who defends his Laser dinghy title.

Britain has topped the medals table at the last three Olympic regattas. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alan Baldwin)