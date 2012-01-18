LONDON Jan 18 British police arrested a
fourth man on Wednesday as part of an investigation into
allegations of spying during a fiercely contested bid process to
select who will move into London's Olympic stadium after the
2012 Games.
A 45-year-old man was detained in south London by officers
from the Economic and Specialist Crime Command on suspicion of
fraud. Material was seized during a search of a house, Scotland
Yard said in a statement.
It is the fourth arrest since November following allegations
by soccer club West Ham United and the public body the Olympic
Park Legacy Company (OPLC) in respect of the unlawful obtaining
of information.
OPLC chairwoman Margaret Ford has accused Premier League
soccer club Tottenham Hotspur of putting all her 14 board
members under surveillance.
The arrests are the latest twist in a bitter dispute over
who should move into the 438 million pound main stadium on the
Olympic Park in east London once the athletes have gone home.
Tottenham went to court seeking a judicial review after the
OPLC awarded West Ham preferred bidder status last February.
It argued a 40 million pound loan from bid partner Newham
Council gave West Ham an unfair economic advantage and made the
decision unlawful. An anonymous party also threatened to
challenge the decision at the European Court.
But Tottenham dropped its legal action when the government
pulled the plug on the deal in October and decided to keep the
stadium in public ownership instead.
On Nov. 8, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Sussex,
southern England, while later that month a 39-year-old man was
detained in Surrey.
A third man, 57, was held on Jan. 11 in Cheshire, northwest
England.
All were arrested on suspicion of fraud and bailed pending
further inquiries, and a number of residential and business
properties have been searched.
Ford told the London Assembly late last year: "My board were
put under surveillance by Tottenham Hotspur and the chairman of
Tottenham Hotspur felt confident enough to say that in the
Sunday Times several months ago, that all 14 members of my board
were put under surveillance.
"The Metropolitan Police are now conducting an investigation
into that surveillance. There has been all kinds of behaviour
here that I could not have anticipated which, believe me, has
not been pleasant in the last 12 months."
Tottenham have strongly denied any suggestion they had
carried out surveillance on executives at West Ham or the OPLC.
"We consider the making of this baseless accusation to be
wholly inappropriate and irresponsible," a club
statement said at the time.
"We totally reject this accusation in the strongest possible
terms."
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Justin Palmer)