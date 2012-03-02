LONDON, March 2 British swimming's Olympic golden girl Rebecca Adlington is in the form of her life but has no automatic ticket to London 2012, performance director Michael Scott said on Friday ahead of the national trials.

Adlington, who became a household name when she won the 400 and 800 metres freestyle golds at the Beijing Games in 2008, was quoted in British media as saying the prospect of failure to qualify was "scary".

"I'm so worried it's unbelievable," she told the BBC.

"The amount of weight on my shoulders is killing me. It's just going to be such a relief if I do make it," added the reigning 800m freestyle world champion.

To guarantee her Olympic place, Adlington needs to finish in the top two in her events and also make a standard time in the trials that start on Saturday.

Scott, who was previously a director of the Australian Institute of Sport, made clear he had no worries about the swimmer making the grade but said she was right to take nothing for granted.

"She will be confident and positive. I think she's in the best shape of her life," he told reporters at a briefing at the new Aquatics Centre as swimmers did lengths in the pool with its impressive wave-like roof.

"She just went faster in February than she ever has before. She's in a good place right now but she knows she has to get up and do it. She has to finish in the top two and do those standards."

GOOD CROP

Scott added that there was "a really good crop" of 400 and 800 women freestylers coming through.

"She knows she has to be on her mark. If she's off on the day, there will be someone there nipping at her heels," he said.

"She knows she can't think of 2012 until she qualifies. There's no automatic ticket, there's no free ride. So she has to earn her spot."

Britain won six swimming medals in Beijing, of which three were in the pool and three in open water.

That tally was the country's best performance at an Olympics in 100 years and Scott said the target had to be to at least match that.

To do so, the swimmers must do even better in the pool with Britain having only two entrants in the open water, one male and one female, this time around.

"I think there's one clear stat that demonstrates that we have (got better)," said the Australian. "In the previous four-year period, in the two world championships in Montreal and Melbourne, Britain won six medals in Olympic events.

"In the two world championships in this (period) we've won 12. So as a swimming nation we've progressed."

Both Scott and head coach Dennis Pursley saw the London crowd as a key factor, the equivalent of a 12th man in soccer, cheering on the home swimmers in their 'house'.

"The crowd can make an exceptionally strong difference and we hope we will see that difference for the Games," said Pursley. "It can bring the best out of a team, we've seen that through the history of Olympics.

"Every host nation typically will get some great performances from their athletes because of the effect of the crowd." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)