By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 British swimming's Olympic
golden girl Rebecca Adlington is in the form of her life but has
no automatic ticket to London 2012, performance director Michael
Scott said on Friday ahead of the national trials.
Adlington, who became a household name when she won the 400
and 800 metres freestyle golds at the Beijing Games in 2008, was
quoted in British media as saying the prospect of failure to
qualify was "scary".
"I'm so worried it's unbelievable," she told the BBC.
"The amount of weight on my shoulders is killing me. It's
just going to be such a relief if I do make it," added the
reigning 800m freestyle world champion.
To guarantee her Olympic place, Adlington needs to finish in
the top two in her events and also make a standard time in the
trials that start on Saturday.
Scott, who was previously a director of the Australian
Institute of Sport, made clear he had no worries about the
swimmer making the grade but said she was right to take nothing
for granted.
"She will be confident and positive. I think she's in the
best shape of her life," he told reporters at a briefing at the
new Aquatics Centre as swimmers did lengths in the pool with its
impressive wave-like roof.
"She just went faster in February than she ever has before.
She's in a good place right now but she knows she has to get up
and do it. She has to finish in the top two and do those
standards."
GOOD CROP
Scott added that there was "a really good crop" of 400 and
800 women freestylers coming through.
"She knows she has to be on her mark. If she's off on the
day, there will be someone there nipping at her heels," he said.
"She knows she can't think of 2012 until she qualifies.
There's no automatic ticket, there's no free ride. So she has to
earn her spot."
Britain won six swimming medals in Beijing, of which three
were in the pool and three in open water.
That tally was the country's best performance at an Olympics
in 100 years and Scott said the target had to be to at least
match that.
To do so, the swimmers must do even better in the pool with
Britain having only two entrants in the open water, one male and
one female, this time around.
"I think there's one clear stat that demonstrates that we
have (got better)," said the Australian. "In the previous
four-year period, in the two world championships in Montreal and
Melbourne, Britain won six medals in Olympic events.
"In the two world championships in this (period) we've won
12. So as a swimming nation we've progressed."
Both Scott and head coach Dennis Pursley saw the London
crowd as a key factor, the equivalent of a 12th man in soccer,
cheering on the home swimmers in their 'house'.
"The crowd can make an exceptionally strong difference and
we hope we will see that difference for the Games," said
Pursley. "It can bring the best out of a team, we've seen that
through the history of Olympics.
"Every host nation typically will get some great
performances from their athletes because of the effect of the
crowd."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)