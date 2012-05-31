LONDON May 31 European Taekwondo champion Aaron Cook's hopes of competing in the London Games were revived on Thursday when the British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to ratify a decision not to select him.

Despite being poised to become world number one, 21-year-old Cook was overlooked in the under 80kg category by British Taekwondo, who instead nominated lowly-ranked Lutalo Muhammad.

The BOA's Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS) panel met on Thursday and refused to accept the decision, ordering the selection committee to reconvene instead at the earliest opportunity.

It asked Sport Taekwondo UK, British Taekwondo's performance division, to consider also a number of points in making its decision.

One of them was that "a disproportionate amount of emphasis should not be given to the so-called 'head shot rule' in international taekwondo, which is subject to different interpretation, or any other factor."

GB Taekwondo were understood to have argued that rule changes on scoring favoured Muhammad rather than Cook, who quit British Taekwondo's World Class Performance Programme last year to train independently.

The BOA said both athletes should receive "equal and in-person representation before the Selection Committee, preferably by their personal coach" with an independent observer also present.