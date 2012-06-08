LONDON, June 8 The British Olympic Association
agreed on Friday to ratify a controversial taekwondo nomination
that dashed world number one Aaron Cook's hopes of competing at
the London Games.
The BOA said in a statement that its Olympic qualification
standards panel had agreed unanimously to support the choice of
Lutalo Muhammad instead of European champion Cook in the -80kg
weight division.
Last week the BOA refused to ratify the nomination but
British Taekwondo then voted for a third time in favour of
Muhammad.
The governing World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) warned on
Thursday that the dispute and a perceived lack of transparency
in the selection process risked bringing the sport into
disrepute.
The Games start on July 27.
