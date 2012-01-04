LONDON Jan 4 Fans who bought tickets for
synchronised swimming at this year's London Olympics could end
up going instead to glamour events such as the showcase men's
100 metres athletics final because of an administrative error.
Organisers said on Wednesday that due to human error about
10,000 too many tickets had been sold in the second online
offering last year, affecting thousands of purchasers who had
been asked to swap events.
"As a result of finalising the seating configurations in our
venues and reconciling the millions of Olympic and Paralympic
ticket orders against the seating plans for around 1,000
sporting sessions, we have discovered an error in seats
available in four Synchronised Swimming sessions," a
spokesperson said.
"In December we contacted around 3,000 customers who had
applied for tickets in the four sessions during the second round
sales process.
"We are exchanging their synchronised swimming tickets for
tickets in other sports that they originally applied for."
A spokesman said the swap could involve "a few hundred"
tickets for sessions such as the 100 metres final or swimming
medal heats.
Although the glamour events sold out immediately in the
first round of ticket sales, some highly desirable seats have
been held back for sale in May this year once venues have been
properly tested and positions confirmed.
The seats being swapped for the synchronised swimming will
come from that final batch of around a million tickets.
The spokesman said ticket holders contacted by email and
telephone had been understanding of the mistake and also
appreciative of organisers' efforts to ensure they could still
go to events.
Many of those who bought synchronised swimming tickets,
which were not sold out in the initial ballot, in the second
offering were likely to have done so in the hope of attending an
Olympic event rather than as keen followers of the sport.
Tickets for the Olympic soccer tournaments remain on sale
until February and will be made available again in the English
spring if they do not sell out.
There will also be a first chance from Friday through to
Feb. 3 for British-based fans to resell legally any unwanted
tickets online through their ticketing account.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)