LONDON Jan 10 Jim Redmond, who provided one of the most touching of Olympic moments 20 years ago when he helped his injured son Derek hobble to the finish in Barcelona, will lend a hand again as a torchbearer ahead of this year's London Games.

Redmond and Paul Mears, whose son Chris was seriously hurt in Australia in 2009 but is now a diving contender for London 2012, were the first to be nominated by the British Olympic Association on Tuesday.

Some 8,000 torchbearers will carry the flame around Britain on a 70-day relay before the Games start on July 27.

"I'm delighted, honoured and very, very proud. Derek is very happy I was chosen. It also means he stays in the frame and is still recognised too," Redmond told the BBC.

Derek Redmond tore his hamstring and fell to the ground during the 400 metres semi-final at the 1992 Games. His dreams shattered, he got back to his feet and began hopping in a desperate effort to make the finish.

His father, watching from the stands, rushed on to the track to offer a shoulder of support for his sobbing son.

"We started your career together so we're going to finish this race together," he said, letting go just before the line for the athlete to finish alone to a standing ovation from 65,000 spectators.

"It was a truly iconic moment. It represented what the Olympic spirit was about. It was an example of what it's like for parents to support through good and difficult times," said BOA chief executive Andy Hunt. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)