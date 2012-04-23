By Ed Stoddard
PRETORIA, April 23
PRETORIA, April 23 Foreign-born athletes who
have taken UK citizenship ahead of the 2012 London Olympics have
been dubbed "Plastic Brits" by critics but the most famous
sportswoman to have made that journey is sympathetic.
For 45-year-old South African Zola Pieterse, better known by
her maiden name Budd, the reasons behind the move are
understandable - money in an age of rampant sports
commercialisation as well as a desire to compete.
"If you look at running as a business then it is unfair to
bar people from running at whatever level they want just because
they're not eligible," she told Reuters in an interview.
"You can't really blame people for trying to get into the
Olympic Games."
Budd bursted on to the global stage as a barefoot teenager
in the early 1980s when South Africa was barred from
international sport because of apartheid.
She ran in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics for Britain and was
leading the 3,000 metres final when she became involved in a
dramatic collision with American Mary Decker.
Decker was felled and could not finish while Budd was, in
the eyes of many fans, unfairly blamed for the incident.
Visibly rattled, she finished seventh but went on to become
a double world cross-country champion.
"The Olympic Games today is not the Games it was 20, 30, 40
years ago," said Budd.
"If somebody wins a gold medal in the Olympics it means a
lifelong way for them to earn money so there is so much more at
stake now."
Budd said critics should also consider the time and effort
that goes into top-level sport.
"If it weren't that commercialised I don't think anyone
would be interested in performing and putting so much effort
into it because it won't be worth putting your money into it or
your time. Rather then put it into a career," she explained.
Budd has been living with her family in South Carolina for
four years and a lot of water has gone under the bridge since
the Los Angeles Games when she was vilified by the U.S. media.
"It's a much lower profile for me now. It's been a few years
since the 84 Olympics and it's nice just to live a quiet life in
Myrtle Beach where no one more or less knows you and I can just
live a normal life," said Budd.
The London Olympics start on July 27.
