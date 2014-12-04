Dec 4 Former Olympic moguls champion Jean-Luc Brassard was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2016 Rio Summer Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Brassard, an assistant chef de mission at the 2014 Sochi Games, competed in four Olympics and captured gold in 1994 in Lillehammer to become Canada's first ever Olympic champion in freestyle skiing.

Four years later, he carried Canada's flag into the opening ceremony of the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where he finished fourth.

He capped his Olympic career at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)