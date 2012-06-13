June 13 Canada's Alexandre Despatie is expected
to compete in the London Games after a diving mishap in Spain
that left the twice Olympic silver medallist in hospital
overnight with a large cut to his head, Diving Canada said on
Wednesday.
The 27-year-old from Laval, Quebec, suffered a 10 cms gash
in practice when he struck a springboard while performing the
third somersault of an inward 3-1/2 dive where Despatie starts
backwards and spins back toward the board.
Despatie, who needs the scar to heal in time to take part in
the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics, underwent a short operation
on Wednesday with a plastic surgeon to close a cut that forced
him to lose consciousness briefly.
"We think that the chances are really remote that his
Olympics is in jeopardy at all," Mitch Geller, technical chief
officer of Diving Canada, said on a conference call.
"We're expecting sort of two weeks out of the water and if
it's longer so be it. He'll be doing everything that he needs to
in dryland training and he'll be ready to get in the water. We
would expect inside of three weeks for sure."
Geller said the three times world champion failed to react
when he lost his balance at the start of the dive and instead
continued with the trick.
Despatie underwent several tests and Geller said there did
not seem to be any lasting effects regarding concussion.
"He's faced adversity many times in the past and his
response is truly something that really distinguishes him from
the pack," said Geller.
"Knowing him and the type of athlete he is, I would say that
my confidence is very high that he will be able to put this
behind him and just focus in on the event and do what needs to
be done."
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by John
Mehaffey)