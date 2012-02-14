By Frank Pingue
TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 14 Inspired by their
chill-boned winter colleagues, Canada's Summer Olympic hopefuls
are hoping to transfer the country's success from Vancouver to
this year's London Games.
Canada won 14 gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, a
record for any country at a single Winter Games, surpassing the
previous mark of 13, jointly held by Norway and the former
Soviet Union.
Canadian rower Tracy Cameron, a bronze medallist in double
sculls at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was in Vancouver as a
spectator and said the experience had motivated her for London.
"It was an energy that I can't describe," she told reporters
at a Canadian Olympic media summit.
"You felt it, it was palpable and I really believe that that
energy has carried over with us as the athletes."
While Canada's athletes know they will not have the
advantage of competing in front of their home fans in London,
other athletes also believe that support will carry over to the
English capital.
"One of the great things that (Vancouver has) done is it's
really gotten the Canadian public behind Olympians," said
hurdler Perdita Felicien.
"Having a home games in Vancouver was just a great thing in
the sense that people kind've got it for the first time, and so
hopefully as summer athletes we can capitalise on a lot of that
momentum and that excitement and that pride."
Diver Alexandre Despatie, a silver medallist in the 3-metre
springboard at the last two Summer Olympics, took a break in his
training to attend the Vancouver Games as a broadcaster and also
left inspired by what he saw.
"The drive and the energy and the motivation that I got from
Vancouver really affected my training, my season and I am going
to carry that on to London," he said.
"We don't want to taper down the expectations, but at the
same time we know what we are heading into ... and the athletes
are very aware that we are a winter nation and the objectives
are different for the summer Olympics."
At the last Summer Olympics in Beijing, Canada won a total
of 18 medals, including three golds, and Despatie was confident
they can do even better this time.
"I believe it's very realistic," he said.
"We have a very strong team, lots of veterans, lots of
people that have been there before that know how to perform when
it's time to and lots of rookies to that are already established
athletes."
