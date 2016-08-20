UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k4 1000m final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Russia Kirill Lyapunov/Vasily Pogreban/Roman Anoshkin/Oleg Zhestkov 3 minutes 6.825 seconds 2. Kazakhstan Ilya Golendov/Andrey Yerguchyov/Sergii Tokarnytskyi/Alexandr Yemelyanov 3:08.715 3. Hungary Tibor Hufnagel/Benjamin Ceiner/Attila Kugler/Tamas Somoracz 3:10.388 4. Argentina Daniel Dalbo/Juan Ignacio Caceres/Pablo De Torres/Gonzalo Carreras 3:12.621 5. Brazil Roberto Maehler/Vagner Junior Souta/Celso Oliveira/Gilvan Bitencourt Ribeiro 3:13.337 6. Italy Nicola Ripamonti/Giulio Dressino/Alberto Ricchetti/Mauro Crenna 3:14.399
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)