By Carlos Calvo and Rafael Castillo
| MEXICO CITY, March 21
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Getting up at 4 a.m. every
morning to go fishing with his father before school gave
Mexico's Everardo Cristobal a taste of the hard work and
self-disciple he would need to win a canoeing world championship
title.
His strength of character was almost shattered, however, at
the Beijing Games four years ago when the 2006 world champion
failed to reach the final in any of the three events he entered.
Cristobal could not even look at a canoe for six months
after that disappointment, returning to the family fishing
business at home in Uranden, a small island at the southern end
of Patzcuaro lake in the state of Michoacan.
It was his twin faiths in the Virgin of Guadalupe and the
Holy Death Mexican cult, whose tattoos he bears on his arms,
that helped push him back into preparations for another shot at
a gold medal at the London Games.
"I believe in both ... The truth is they have (helped me),
but nothing like as much as my training and knowing how to
control your nerves," Cristobal told Reuters in an interview in
Mexico City.
His preparations included a morale-boosting gold medal at the
Pan-American Games in Guadalajara in October, to add to the two
he won at the 2007 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
By then he had already surprised the canoeing fraternity by
winning the C-1 1000m class at the Canoe Sprint world
championships in Szeged, Hungary in 2006, beating German
four-times champion and favourite Andreas Dittmer into second
place.
Cristobal had not shown an interest in canoeing until his
school was invited to try it out.
"It didn't really interest me much until there were
invitations to the primary (school) and I went along," the
25-year-old said.
"The fact is, I never imagined becoming world champion, I
just wanted to be good to beat everyone, but I didn't think
about big competitions and international ones."
ALMOST RETIRED
His first successes came at the Central American and
Caribbean games in Colombia in 2006 where he won two gold medals
and one silver, the stepping stone to his greatest achievement
at the world championships.
But two years later, following his disappointment in
Beijing, he was set to quit the sport.
"After 2008, I didn't want to even think about canoeing, I
stopped doing it for about seven months. (Retirement) did cross
my mind," he said.
But his family's support helped him make a comeback and he
resumed a training routine that involves eight hours' work a day
as he looks forward to trying to win gold at the July 27-Aug. 12
London Games.
"Experience, some thinking and your family make you stronger
and help you to reflect on the mistakes in 2008. I'm now raring
to go and get another shot at the Europeans and can't wait for
the Games (to start)," he said.
"The truth is it's very hard (to win a medal), I've been
thinking about getting to the final, because there everything
changes and anything can happen, I think I'm going to be very
well prepared," Cristobal said.
"We've been taking part in a lot of races and gaining as
much stamina as possible to withstand very strong competition. I
have to be at a very high standard."
He said that carrying on until the next Olympic Games in Rio
in 2016 would depend on how he fared in London.
"It all depends. If I'm in the final, I would hold on
through 2016. I know the body at times doesn't respond after so
many years."
Whatever happens in London, Cristobal sees a future for
himself in the sport in his home state, which is regarded as a
mecca for canoeing.
"Anyway, I'd like to carry on as a coach in my state of
Michoacan, because the future is looking bright there."
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)
