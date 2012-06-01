LONDON, June 1 Only men will carry the trays of
flowers and medals at the London Olympic podium ceremonies while
women will have the role of escorting athletes and official
presenters.
"This is the first time in Games history where the flower
and medal bearers will be male," organisers LOCOG said in a
statement on Friday after the various components to the 805
victory celebrations were announced.
About 100 female escorts and 200 male flower and medal
bearers, all volunteers dressed in purple outfits designed by
students at the Royal College of Art, will be involved in the
ceremonies once the Games start on July 27.
The women will lead out the athletes and presenters, with
the men following on behind with the trays of flowers and
medals.
The 4,400 victory floral bouquets, presented to the athletes
along with their medals, will be made with British-grown flowers
and herbs.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin editing by Tony Jimenez)