* Olympic athletes at risk from gambling rings
* Fixing parts of competitions rather than results more
likely
* Lax border security still a major risk
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Jan 19 This summer's London
Olympics are at risk from athletes cheating at the behest of
illegal betting syndicates trying to fix results or parts of
competitions, the head of Interpol said on Thursday.
Ronald Noble, general secretary of the French-based
international police agency, said the prevalence of sports
events being fixed suggested that the Olympic Games would also
be targeted by gambling rings.
"I've got to believe since it's occurring so much in
football and other sports we have reason to believe there is a
risk of it occurring in the Olympics," Noble told reporters in
London.
"The president of the International Olympic Committee
(IOC)has said that he and the Olympics should be concerned about
irregular or illegal betting occurring in the context of the
Olympics."
Noble's warning echoes that of British Olympics minister
Hugh Robertson who said this month the integrity of the Games
could be shattered by the "enormous" threat from those trying to
fix results.
That prompted Betfair, the world's largest betting
exchange, to agree to share information with the IOC on
potentially suspect gambling.
Noble said the greatest problem was competitors rigging part
of events.
Cricket has been a high-profile victim of this so-called
"spot fixing" in Britain with three international Pakistan
players jailed by a London court in November for rigging parts
of a match against England in 2010.
Earlier this month, an English domestic cricketer also
pleaded guilty to taking money in order to bowl badly in a
televised game.
"What we're finding more and more is not just the outcome
but betting on something unusual that will happen during the
competition itself," Noble said.
"That's becoming the area where most of the betting is
occurring rather than the outcome."
LAX BORDERS
Noble, who said there was no specific intelligence that the
Olympics were a target for any terrorist attack, said Interpol
would be sending a team to London to help British officials with
identity checks of those trying to enter the country.
On Thursday, a committee of British lawmakers said it was
shocked at the number of times strict checks had been waived at
UK airports and ports because they had become too busy, blaming
the Home Office (interior ministry) for a lack of supervision.
Home Secretary Theresa May said last November Britain would
never know for certain how many suspected terrorists were waved
into the country since July 2011, when border officials
suspended some checks on European Union nationals.
Noble praised Britain's border regime saying it was one of
just a few countries which routinely checked the Interpol
database which holds details of 31 million fraudulent
identities, saying Britain had performed 139 million such
inquiries.
"The only problem the UK appears to have is the number of
people at the immigration posts," he said.
He said that situation was far better than for most
countries bound by the Schengen Agreement, which eliminated
border controls between about two dozen European states.
"Only a couple of the Schengen countries are systematically
screening our database which puts all Schengen countries at
risk," he said, blaming a lack of political will and the
"absence of a tragedy".
(Reporting by Michael Holden)