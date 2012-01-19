(Adds comment from UK Olympic security chief)
* Olympic athletes at risk from gambling rings
* Security chiefs say no specific terrorism threat to Games
* Interpol says lax border security still a major problem
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Jan 19 This year's London Olympics
are at risk from athletes cheating at the behest of illegal
betting syndicates trying to fix results or parts of
competitions, the head of Interpol said on Thursday.
Ronald Noble, general secretary of the French-based
international police agency, said the prevalence of sports
events being fixed suggested that the Olympic Games would also
be targeted by gambling rings.
"I've got to believe since it's occurring so much in
football and other sports we have reason to believe there is a
risk of it occurring in the Olympics," Noble told reporters in
London.
"The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
has said that he and the Olympics should be concerned about
irregular or illegal betting occurring in the context of the
Olympics."
Noble's warning echoes that of British Olympics minister
Hugh Robertson who said this month the integrity of the Games
could be shattered by the "enormous" threat from those trying to
fix results.
That prompted Betfair, the world's largest betting
exchange, to agree to share information with the IOC on
potentially suspect gambling.
Britain's National Olympic Security Coordinator
Chris Allison told Reuters police
were working very closely with the IOC and the London Games
organising committee to ensure all those in the sport knew such
behaviour was unacceptable.
"If intelligence comes to light individuals are
involved in this sort of activity then we will take action,
we'll investigate it and take the necessary against them," he
said.
Noble said the greatest problem was competitors rigging part
of events.
Cricket has been a high-profile victim of "spot fixing" in
Britain with three Pakistan test players jailed by a London
court in November for rigging parts of a match against England
in 2010.
Earlier this month, an English domestic cricketer also
pleaded guilty to taking money in order to bowl badly in a
televised game.
"What we're finding more and more is not just the outcome
but betting on something unusual that will happen during the
competition itself," Noble said.
LAX BORDERS
Both Noble and Allison said there was no specific
intelligence or information on the internet indicating that the
Olympics were a target for any terrorist attack, which remains
one of the security chiefs' top concerns.
Noble said Interpol would be sending a team to London
to help British officials with identity checks of those trying
to enter the country.
On Thursday, a committee of British lawmakers said it was
shocked at the number of times strict checks had been waived at
UK airports and ports because they had become too busy, blaming
the Home Office (interior ministry) for a lack of supervision.
Home Secretary Theresa May said last November Britain would
never know for certain how many suspected terrorists were waved
into the country since July 2011, when border officials
suspended some checks on European Union nationals.
Noble praised Britain's border regime saying it was one of
just a few countries which routinely checked the Interpol
database which holds details of 31 million fraudulent
identities, saying Britain had performed 139 million such
inquiries.
"The only problem the UK appears to have is the number of
people at the immigration posts," he said.
Noble said Britain was far better placed than most
countries bound by the Schengen Agreement, which eliminated
border controls between about two dozen European states.
"Only a couple of the Schengen countries are systematically
screening our database which puts all Schengen countries at
risk," he said, blaming a lack of political will and the
"absence of a tragedy".
Allison, speaking by the River Thames where police and
military units were carrying out a series of exercises to
guard against a possible waterborne attack,
said lots of work had gone into border protection.
"I'm working very closely with colleagues from UK
Borders Agency to ensure the borders are safe and secure, to
ensure that people who shouldn't get into this country, don't
get into the country," he said.