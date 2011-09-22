BEIJING, Sept 22 China will have to wait for
another two decades, if not longer, before hosting another
Olympic Games to give other nations a fair chance, International
Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge told the
official Xinhua news agency on Thursday.
Beijing hosted a successful 2008 summer Olympics, the
country's first, though the run-up was marred by wrangling over
human rights issues and violent unrest in Tibet.
Rogge said many other Chinese cities, including Shanghai and
Guangzhou, all had the ability to host the Olympics.
"But at the very least (China) will have to wait 20 years or
longer," Xinhua quoted him saying in a Chinese language story.
"The Olympics belongs to all of mankind, and the IOC hopes
that every part of the world can have the opportunity to enjoy
hosting such a glorious and grand occasion," he added in an
interview with the state-run agency.
Guangzhou hosted the Asian Games last year and Shanghai the
World Expo, spending billions of dollars on new venues and
infrastructure projects and showing off China's capacity to put
on large-scale events with the minimum of fuss.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Ken Ferris)