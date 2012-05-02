LONDON May 2 The Olympics will not turn London
into 'Siege City' despite plans to deploy surface-to-air
missiles on residential buildings and fighter jets in the skies,
London 2012 chairman Seb Coe said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Olympic stadium at the start of a week of
test events that coincide with a major Olympic security exercise
in the city, Coe assured reporters that the
right balance would be found.
"We will have contingencies in place for all possible
eventualities," he said.
"That's exactly the testing process that is taking place
now...but let me make it really clear - the challenge of
delivering the right level of security at an Olympic Games is
not just simply about how can you lock down everything.
"We are inviting people to come to London to celebrate the
greatest sporting event that this country has ever seen. We are
not inviting people to Siege City."
Some residents of an apartment block overlooking the Olympic
Park complex in east London have been alarmed in recent days to
discover that their building is a proposed site for a rooftop
missile battery.
Others have questioned the deployment of missiles in city
centre locations, arguing that they pose an unnecessary risk to
civilians, give terrorists more respect than they deserve and
dent the Olympic spirit.
Military chiefs say this week's manoeuvres involving members
of the air force, soldiers and sailors are necessary contingency
measures for what will be Britain's biggest peacetime security
operation.
Coe said organisers would be guided by the experts on
security and were satisfied that "the right people are making
the right decisions".
"There is no appetite for risk," he added. "We want to
ensure these Games are safe and secure but at the same time we
are not presenting a vision of London that is a city under
siege, because that's not what we are."
Access to the Park on Wednesday was through airport-style
security with liquids, aerosols and gels prohibited in
quantities of more than 100ml, while bags were put through
scanners.
Police with sniffer dogs could be seen carrying out checks
around the stadium area as spectators flowed through the gates
for a range of test events.
LOCOG's head of venues and infrastructure James Bulley told
reporters that drinking water would be freely available at Games
time and spectators would be encouraged to fill their empty
bottles once inside the Park.
On a lighter note, Coe had to fend off another question
about water when asked about heavy rains in south-east England
and whether he regretted not providing more cover for spectators
at some temporary venues.
He said he was confident organisers had got the balance
right in aiming for a sustainable and environmentally friendly
Olympics and the weeks of the Games - July 27 to Aug. 12 - were
statistically the lowest for rainfall.
"These venues have coped extremely well," added Coe. "We've
had a couple of very minor issues but on a scale of one to 10
they are hardly on the screen."
