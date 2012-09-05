By Keith Weir
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Organisers of the 2014
Commonwealth Games in Glasgow have seen an upsurge of interest
from fans and sponsors on the back of Britain's success in
hosting the Olympics this summer.
The Glasgow Games, involving athletes from 71 countries and
territories, are the next major sporting event Britain will
stage and the Scottish city is hoping to attract Olympic gold
medallists such as Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and British
heptathlete Jessica Ennis.
"Already, we've had an increase in the interest not just on
a Scotland-wide basis but on a UK-wide basis. People want more
of this," David Grevemberg, the American who is chief executive
of Glasgow 2014, told Reuters.
"It's created a buzz. We do expect some events to be
absolutely sold out," said Grevemberg, also noting interest from
people in Commonwealth countries around the world in
volunteering to help at the event.
Athletics will be staged at Hampden Park, Scotland's
national soccer stadium, on a temporary athletics track where
the capacity for the Games is expected to be 43,000 people.
Speaking on the sidelines of a British government conference
on delivering world-class sports events, Grevemberg said ticket
prices and policies were still being finalised. Lessons had been
learnt from London where problems with sale of tickets online
and high prices caused frustration for fans.
He said tickets would be distributed in a variety of ways to
make the Games as accessible as possible to people from all
backgrounds.
TELEVISION DEALS
Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, is seeking to raise 100
million pounds ($159 million), or around 20 percent of the Games
budget, from commercial activities including sponsorship,
television deals and ticket sales.
U.S. computer maker Dell recently became the seventh company
to sign up as a sponsor and more are expected to follow in
coming weeks.
"We've had tremendous traction in the market. The buzz of
London has really created interest," said Grevemberg, formerly
director of sport for the International Paralympic Committee.
The Commonwealth is a loose alliance made up mainly of
former British colonies. Its political influence has waned over
the past few decades and the Games themselves face a battle for
relevance in the global sporting calendar.
Grevemberg said Glasgow was working hard to make sure the
top names made it part of their programme to go to Scotland in
2014.
"We are working with international federations, we are
engaging athletes directly to make sure the platform is set for
these athletes," he said.
He said the British government had given overseas athletes
tax exemption on earnings during the Games, removing one
potential hurdle, and added that many of them had a strong UK
brand to burnish.
"On the road to Rio (2016), it is a very valuable
proposition," he said.
Scotland will compete as an individual nation at the Games
and some fear that the Scottish National Party will use Glasgow
for political ends ahead of a referendum on independence from
Britain likely to be held the same year.
Grevemberg said he wanted to stay out of party politics.
"Our key is to make sure we do what we are there to do: run
a fantastic Games for the Commonwealth," he said.