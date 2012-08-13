DAKAR Aug 13 A Congolese judo competitor and
three other members of the central African country's Olympic
delegation have gone missing in London since the weekend, local
media reported on Monday, adding to a list of seven other
African athletes who vanished during the Games.
Democratic Republic of Congo's Cedric Mandembo, who lost his
only judo match in 49 seconds to Russian Alexander Mikhaylin in
the 100 kg category, disappeared shortly after Sunday's closing
ceremony and was not answering his mobile phone, U.N.-sponsored
Radio Okapi reported, citing the Congolese Olympic Committee.
Congo judo coach Ibula Masengo, boxing trainer Blaise Bekwa,
and national technical director of athletics Guy Nkita had also
gone missing, according to the report, which said all four had
left the Olympic village with their luggage.
No further details were immediately available in London and
a government spokesman said the Home Office did not comment on
individual cases.
Olympic officials are also looking for seven Cameroonian
athletes who went missing during the Games. Cameroon officials
asked for help tracking down five boxers, a swimmer and a soccer
player, and said they were probably seeking to stay in Europe
for economic reasons.
The London Olympic organising committee said it had notified
British police about the missing Cameroonians, but added that
the athletes would not be infringing immigration laws until
their visas expired in November.