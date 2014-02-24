ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 23 Marit Bjoergen and Petter Northug were expected to dominate cross-country at the Winter Olympics but even though only the 'Iron Lady' and her female compatriots delivered, Norway still edged out bitter rivals Sweden in sport's medal table.

Bjoergen, 34 next month but who has not ruled out competing in Pyeongchang in four years, claimed three titles to equal the women's all-time Winter Games record of six gold medals.

Bjoergen joined speed skater Lidia Skoblikova (former Soviet Union) and cross-country skier Lyubov Yegorova (Soviet Union and Russia) on top of the pile.

Norway and Sweden each won 11 medals in Sochi but Norway beat their neighbours 5-2 on "gold difference", thanks to their women.

Sweden's best performance was to win both relays when Norway failed to even finish on the podium.

Following her inaugural victory in the skiathlon, Bjoergen partnered Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg to win the team sprint, before leading a Norwegian 1-2-3 in the 30km freestyle.

Maiken Caspersen Falla prevailed in the sprint event.

Norway's dominance was threatened by Swiss Dario Cologna, who won the men's skiathlon and 15km classic, while Russia finished with a bang when Alexandr Legkov led a thrilling host nation sweep in the 50km freestyle on the final day.

"When I'll come back home and I'll look back I'll certainly think that these were great Games," said Cologna, who broke a ski in the 50km freestyle.

Pole Justyna Kowalczyk also was hit by bad luck when she was hit "by somebody" during the 30km freestyle, an event she was looking to win after prevailing in the 10km classic.

Behind Bjoergen, 25-year-old Therese Johaug, the World Cup leader, showed Norway had some reserve as she took bronze in the 10km classic and silver in the 30km freestyle, lacking just a bit of experience to fare better.

The Norwegian men had little to celebrate though and sounded mystified after claiming only two medals, with super star Northug leaving empty handed.

"I cannot find a lot of words," he said.

"The only thing I can say is due to an injury I missed three-and-a-half months of preparation. I only started training again at the end of October."

Overall World Cup leader Martin Johnsrud Sundby also disappointed, claiming only bronze in the skiathlon -- one of two medals for the males, with Ola Vigen Hattestad's gold in the sprint completing their still impressive haul.

The men blamed their skis a lot for their failure but according to Sundby, there was another explanation.

"Everyone knows that our team just is not strong enough at the moment," he told reporters.

"We need to find more motivation. This is something that is clearly lacking at the moment. We plan to train even harder and finish the season on a high."

In one of the most gruelling sports in the world and one with more than its share of doping cases over the years, it was no great surprise that two more emerged during the Sochi Games.

Ukraine's Marisa Lisogor and Austrian Johannes Durr failed tests, as did Germany's Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle, a former double-Olympic cross country champion now racing biathlon.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)