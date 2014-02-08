DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 8 Norway's Marit Bjoergen won the women's cross-country skiing skiathlon gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla took silver and Norwegian Heidi Weng claimed bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.