UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 Dario Cologna of Switzerland won the men's cross-country skiathlon gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Swede Marcus Hellner took silver and Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.