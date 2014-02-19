UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 Finland won the Olympic men's team sprint classic gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games on Wednesday.
Russia took silver and Sweden claimed the bronze. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)