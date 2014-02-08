DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 8 Women's cross country 7.5 km classic and 7.5 km free skiathlon result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Time 1 Marit Bjoergen (Norway) 38 minutes 33.6 seconds 2 Charlotte Kalla (Sweden) 38:35.4 3 Heidi Weng (Norway) 38:46.8 4 Therese Johaug (Norway) 38:48.2 5 Aino-Kaisa Saarinen (Finland) 38:48.9 6 Justyna Kowalczyk (Poland) 39:29.7 7 Kerttu Niskanen (Finland) 39:35.3 8 Jessica Diggins (U.S.) 40:05.5 9 Emma Wiken (Sweden) 40:07.2 10 Masako Ishida (Japan) 40:08.3 11 Eva Vrabcova - Nyvltova 40:08.8 (Czech Republic) 12 Elizabeth Stephen (U.S.) 40:09.6 13 Krista Lahteenmaki (Finland) 40:09.9 14 Nicole Fessel (Germany) 40:11.4 15 Yulia Tchekaleva (Russia) 40:11.6 16 Marina Piller (Italy) 40:14.0 17 Natalia Zhukova (Russia) 40:15.5 18 Aurore Jean (France) 40:27.1 19 Barbara Jezersek (Slovenia) 40:29.5 20 Sara Lindborg (Sweden) 40:32.4 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.