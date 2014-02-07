SOCHI Russia Feb 7 British curler Rhona Martin lived the Olympic dream at the Salt Lake City Games before returning home to a gold medal hero's welcome.

The Scottish skip, who launched the "Stone of Destiny" that secured the gold medal in 2002, was back on the Winter Games stage on Friday, not as Rhona Martin but as Rhona Howie -- coach, mentor and mother figure.

Sitting at the end of the dais safely out of the spotlight, Howie smiled knowingly as 23-year-old British skip Eve Muirhead fielded the same questions from the media she had faced 12 years earlier.

How would they handle the pressure waiting to drop on the Scottish women's foursome when the Sochi Olympics curling competition begins on Feb. 10?

"They went into the worlds last year as European champions and now they are coming in to this as current world champions so they are used to dealing with those pressures," Howie told Reuters.

"When they step on the ice that is what they are focused on, one game at a time. The outcome will take care of itself if we keep the processes right."

If Muirhead can get the process right she too might be handed a first class air ticket home just as Martin was in 2002 after claiming Britain's only gold medal.

'INCREDIBLE JOUNREY'

Britain's newest sporting celebrity, there were predictions that Howie's victory could bring her more than $1 million in endorsements but she soon discovered that Olympic fame does not always translate in fortune.

"It was an incredible journey, it was one of those things that will go down in history and if I can pass anything on to these girls from my experiences it can only be a good thing," said Howie, now head coach of British Curling women's programme.

"I remember thinking at the time any coverage curling gets in our country is great because it is a minor sport.

"We enjoyed the moment and it was a surprise to get the amount of media coverage we did but it was good for the sport."

As the reigning world champions, Muirhead's rink will be viewed as perhaps Britain's best chance for a gold medal in Sochi.

Unlike the euphoria of Britain's 65 medal haul at the 2012 London Games, the Sochi Olympics will provide few opportunities for gold medal celebrations.

Britain has won only 22 Winter Games medals in total and has set a target of three to seven podium finishes in Russia.

Howie's gold in Salt Lake was Britain's first since ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean skated their way to top spot at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics while Amy Williams won gold in the women's skeleton in Vancouver.

"We love pressure as a team, if you have a chance to come in as world champions or come in as mid-table you know who you are going to pick and that's world champions," said Muirhead, competing in her second Winter Games.

"I think one thing that is good about that is we know how to win major championships.

"We know teams are chasing at our tails and even since the world's we've stepped it up to make sure we are one step ahead of everyone.

"Everyone's goal is to get that Olympic medal, it is the one medal we are missing and we will do absolutely anything for it." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)