April 3 Fabian Cancellara's preparations for the London Olympics will not be affected by a collarbone fracture that will keep him out of competition for about six weeks, the Swiss rider said on Tuesday.

Cancellara underwent surgery on Monday after breaking his collarbone in four places in a crash during last Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

"The spring campaign is unfortunately over for me now. Because I had planned a break after the classics anyway, my buildup towards London will not change," the RadioShack-Nissan rider told a news conference in Basel.

"The plan is that I return to competition in May, possibly the (May 22-27) Bayern Rundfahrt, as I did last year."

Cancellara, a four-times world time-trial champion, is set to defend his Olympic title at the London Games.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by John Mehaffey)