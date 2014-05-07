May 7 Two athletes per nation will be allowed to compete in the men's and women's individual Sprint and Keirin at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, a change from London 2012 when just one in each event was permitted.

Team GB were forced to pick between the world's top-two sprint specialists, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy, four years ago before settling on Kenny who took gold.

After conducting a review process, UCI, cycling's governing body, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have agreed the qualification systems for the four cycling disciplines - Road, Track, BMX and Mountain Bike.

Other changes announced by the UCI on Wednesday include reducing the minimum age of BMX participation to 18, while on the road quota places through the Africa Tour have increased from five to nine. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)