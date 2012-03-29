March 29 Australian cyclist Anna Meares offered
little hope of a thaw in relations with Briton Victoria
Pendleton ahead of the London Olympics, saying great rivals
could not always be great friends.
Pendleton and Meares have barely spoken since the Australian
cut her off at a race in Bordeaux more than five years ago and
the Briton said earlier this week that her rival was a rider who
"pushes the rules".
Reigning sprint world champion Meares, who will renew her
rivalry with Pendleton at the track world championships in
Melbourne next week, said she respected the Olympic champion but
friendship was always going to be difficult.
"I have always had respect for Victoria, I have said that
I've had respect for Victoria and I've never said anything to
the contrary," she told a news conference in Melbourne on
Thursday.
"Sometimes with great rivalries, you can't have a great
friendship because there is so much riding on the line for those
involved that it's an uncomfortable situation to try to switch
off and open yourself up to that person when you do need to beat
them on the track."
The pair each have eight world titles to their name,
although Pendleton dominated Meares in the individual sprint
until last year's world championships in the Netherlands where
the Australian broke through for her first title in the event.
Meares, who won the now-defunct 500 metres time trial title
at the 2004 Athens Games, also took a psychological point at the
Olympic test event last month at the London velodrome by edging
Pendleton in their sprint semi-final.
The 28-year-old, however, also appealed for the focus to be
taken off their rivalry ahead of next week's championships,
which she described as a "full dress rehearsal" for the July
27-Aug. 12 London Games.
"I'd really to make a point that Vicky and I are not the
only two competitors in the field and we are certainly not the
only two competitors for the world championships here and also
for the gold medals at the Olympic Games," she said.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more Olympic stories