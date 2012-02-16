LONDON Feb 16 Riders were full of praise
for the oval cycling track constructed for the London Olympics
even though no world records fell on the first day of the London
World Cup series on Thursday.
The track was installed over an eight-week period by a crew
of 26 carpenters and is designed to become the world's fastest
with a standard 26 degrees Celsius temperature which will help
reduce the drag force on competitors.
"The track feels great," American Sarah Hammer, a
three-times team pursuit world champion, told reporters.
"It's a good pursuiters' track, one you can keep full gas on
all the way around."
Asked if she thought world records would tumble at the Games
Hammer, who had held the world's team pursuit leading mark since
2010, said: "I think so and I hope so.
"It's warm, but we expected that. And it could probably be
warmer in the summer."
Melissa Hoskins, who will get another taste of the track on
Friday when Australia take on the Netherlands for third place in
the women's team pursuit, also approved of the track.
"It's a quick track, obviously it's new and the wood's
hard," she said.
"It's really nice to come here and get to race on it. There
had been a lot of speculation that people didnt' want to come
and ride on the track but it's awesome that they've let us do
it.
"They've done an awesome job, I really like it."
Wendy Houvenaghel, a member of the Britain team who will face
Canada in the women's team pursuit final after they clocked the
second time in qualification on Thursday, noted differences from
the Manchester velodrome where they train.
"It's a really lovely facility, just giving us the
opportunity to get a little bit more experience of the track,"
she said.
"Every velodrome is slightly different. This velodrome is
unique and the more time we spend on it the better, because it's
slightly different to the one we train on in Manchester.
"It's more of an oval, more of an even oval shape as opposed
to a cigar shape. It just means we have to learn how to do
changes efficiently."
The crowd at the 6,000-seat velodrome cheered when Team GB,
the world record holders, started the men's team pursuit, only
to see them lose to Australia, who they will take on in a
much-anticipated final on Sunday.
"It's great, I think the whole velodrome is lovely, the
atmosphere is amazing and the track itself feels good," Welshman
Geraint Thomas, who claimed gold in the team pursuit at the
Beijing Olympics, said.
