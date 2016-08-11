Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team sprint 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.
Heat 4
1. Britain
Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner 42.640 seconds Q
2. Venezuela
Cesar Marcano/Hersony Canelon/Angel Pulgar 44.486
Heat 3
1. New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins 42.535 Q
2. Germany
Rene Enders/Joachim Eilers/Maximilian Levy 43.455
Heat 2
1. Australia
Nathan Hart/Matthew Glaetzer/Patrick Constable 43.166
2. Netherlands
Jeffrey Hoogland/Theo Bos/Matthijs Buchli 43.552
Heat 1
1. France
Gregory Bauge/Francois Pervis/Michael D'Almeida 43.153
2. Poland
Rafal Sarnecki/Damian Zielinski/Krzysztof Maksel 43.555
