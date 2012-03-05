By Julien Pretot
| PARIS, March 5
PARIS, March 5 Tour de France and Olympic
glory is within Bradley Wiggins's grasp this year as the Briton
targets the yellow jersey in Paris and a time trial gold at the
London Games in a thrilling summer.
Wiggins, a three-times Olympic champion on the track, will
skip the London Velodrome to focus on the road this year.
Dealing with two major goals in a very short space of time
should not be a problem for Wiggins who won silver in the 2011
world championships time trial a few days after finishing third
overall in the Tour of Spain.
"(Doing the Vuelta before the world championships) is the
best preparation. For the time trial it's certainly the best
preparation if you stay outright healthy then you have the best
form nine days later," Wiggins told Reuters in an interview
before the Paris-Nice race.
"For sure, if you recover during that period after the Tour,
you don't party in Paris or the usual stuff you do after the
Tour.
What about a bottle of champagne if he wins the Tour ?
"Then it's difficult but the plan is still to go straight
home on Sunday and no media, just concentrate on the Olympics as
it was the case for the Vuelta and the world championships,"
said Wiggins, who believes he can carry his Tour form into the
Olympics.
'CYCLING'S UNIQUE'
"All the medallists from the world championships normally
come from the Vuelta.
"I think cycling's unique in that sense, the only sport you
can do something like the Tour de France and then the Olympics.
I think that's difficult for a lot of people to comprehend."
On the Tour, Wiggins will have to deal with world champion
Mark Cavendish's presence in his Team Sky. Both riders have
different goals on the Tour but the Belgium-born Wiggins
believes everything is set for a vintage year.
"It's pretty clear, we're not racing together until the Tour
so it's two camps really at the moment. The "classics camp" and
this camp," the 31-year-old said.
"It's going to be a bit like that up to (the Tour of)
Romandie and the Giro (late April and May). It's not until we
get to the Tour that we'll all come together."
Wiggins, who finished fourth overall in the 2009 Tour, will
be working throughout the year with sports director Sean Yates,
while Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford, who as Britain's
director of performance also has the Olympics in mind, will be
overseeing the whole structure.
"What Dave is very good at is putting people in place. It's
taken two years to build that," Wiggins explained.
"Everything's running smoothly at the moment and Dave is
kind of popping in and out."
'SAFER RIDE'
Wiggins, however, cannot afford to crash on the Tour as he
did last year when he quit the race with a broken collarbone
after some bad positioning in the peloton sent him crashing to
the Tarmac.
This is where he believes having Cavendish on the team will
help.
"One of the big gains of having Cav is you can ride in the
front more," Wiggins said, referring to the sprinters teams'
ability to jockey in the peloton to be at the front.
"I'll probably get a safer ride."
Asked whether he was hesitant about choosing the Tour over
the track cycling at the Olympics, Wiggins, who won two golds in
the individual pursuit and one with the team pursuit, quipped:
"Not for one minute, no. I've done that before.
"The Tour is something very special and not everyone gets a
chance to win the Tour de France so for me to pursue that is
something very important at this stage of my career.
"A lot changed after Beijing (Olympics in 2008) because they
took away my event (individual pursuit) so the decision was easy
really.
"I still like the concept of being in control of my own
destiny, not rely on three other guys to hit the same level of
fitness so I'm happy with my decision."
The Tour de France ends on July 22 and the men's road time
trial at the Olympics will be held on Aug. 1.
