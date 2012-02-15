LONDON Feb 15 British diver Tom Daley has
been warned that his media appearances could sink his hopes of
winning gold at his home London Olympics.
Daley became one of the country's leading medal hopes after
he won the 10-metre platform world title in Rome in 2009 at the
age of 15, but he finished only fifth at last year's
championships in Shanghai.
British diving performance director Alexei Evangulov told
reporters that Daley's Chinese rivals were working and training
harder without the distractions of regular media and sponsorship
commitments.
"If I had power over this, I would restrict it," the Russian
said of Daley's media work. "Sometimes it hinders our
preparations, but I can't do anything about it.
"If you look at the Chinese, they work three times harder.
That's the only secret.
"If you compare them to Thomas, he has many commitments in
his media activities. He's very active, not like the Chinese.
The Chinese have restricted their divers and I support them on
this," added Evangulov.
China swept all 10 diving golds at last year's world
championships, the first time a country had done so since the
United States won the four titles on offer in 1982.
Evangulov said Daley's fifth place was an accurate
reflection of his diver's ranking and told Britons they were
mistaken in thinking he was the best in the world rather than
one of the best.
Daley is due to take part in a World Cup event in the
Olympic Aquatics Centre next week in his first international
competition since the championships.
The Briton, who has sponsorship deals with Adidas, Nestle
and BMW-owned Mini and has talked of a future in television,
played down his coach's words and said his appearances were
already limited.
"I don't do any media now that affects my training," he
said. "Leading into competition I am on complete media
lockdown...so it is definitely very controlled now."
