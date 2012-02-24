LONDON Feb 24 Britain's Olympic poster
boy Tom Daley is in danger of becoming diving's answer to former
glamour girl of women's tennis Anna Kournikova, according to one
of the team's top coaches.
The 17-year-old Daley became a household name when he was
the youngest member of Britain's team in Beijing four years ago
and expectations of a London gold soared when he became 10-metre
platform world champion in 2009.
As the Olympic diving test event continues in London's
aquatics centre this week, however, there have been suggestions
his celebrity status and media activities may damage his hopes
of taking on the Chinese favourites in August.
"It reminds me of the situation in Russia with Kournikova,
Britain's performance director Alexei Evangulov, told British
media.
"She looked pretty and made a promising start to her career
but the media exposure meant she never got to be the best.
"She is still in the celebrity news but she never achieved
her full potential. I am angry because nobody will listen to
me."
Evangulov, a former Russian champion, described Daley as the
"fifth best" diver in the world but still felt the teenager
could manage a medal in London later this year if he
concentrates on his time in the pool.
"If he stopped all his media work, I might be able to get
him up to be third best diver," Evangulov said. "Even some of
the coaches are thinking a miracle can happen. But there are no
miracles in professional sport.
"I don't mind what he does if he gets a medal. He can become
a rock star."
Daley was under scrutiny this week at the World Cup event in
London which is doubling as a tester of the wave-like venue that
will host the Olympic swimming and diving.
On Thursday he and partner Peter Waterfield managed only
seventh in the synchronised 10m platform event but Daley
dismissed suggestions his commitments away from the diving pool
were hindering his preparations.
"In the 10m synchro it's China's to throw away in the
Olympics... you know they are going to be up in the gold unless
something goes wrong," he said.
"I know that I have been putting in all of the hours that I
can, all of the training that we've been doing."
Apart from a senior world title, Daley does have something
else over Kournikova, who was famous more for her looks than her
results in the tennis grand slams.
Next week his waxwork will be unveiled in London's Madame
Tussaud's, something the tennis player never achieved.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)