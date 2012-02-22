LONDON Feb 22 Olympic champion Matthew
Mitcham has accused British diving rival Tom Daley of wanting to
have his cake and eat it by trying to reduce the burden of
expectation while serving as a 'poster boy' for the London
Games.
As the only non-Chinese to win a diving gold at the 2008
Beijing Olympics, Australian Mitcham has a fair amount of
pressure on him as well this year but he told reporters at a
World Cup event at the Aquatics Centre that he had learnt to
live with it.
The 10-metre platform champion expressed surprise at a
statement released last week on behalf of Daley, one of the host
nation's most high-profile athletes thanks to multiple
sponsorships, that played down his chances.
"I just thought you can't really have your cake and eat it
too," he said.
"You can't get all the sponsorship endorsements, you can't
be the poster boy for the Olympics, you can't reap all the
rewards but then absolve yourself of all the responsibility and
expectation.
"I just found that curious. He does have a lot of pressure
on him, I do feel a little bit sorry for him, but that's what we
do (deal with it). That's what a mature and experienced athlete
does."
Daley, world champion in 2009 as a 15-year-old, was warned
by his Russian coach Alexei Angulov last week that the Chinese
were working three times harder and had fewer media and sponsor
distractions.
A subsequent statement issued on the diver's behalf said he
had limited his media work and rejected the comparisons with the
Chinese.
It added that "we fully agree that British public
expectation is too high around Tom" and described double world
champion Qiu Bo as very much the favourite who "may yet become
the greatest diver of all time."
Mitcham missed last year's world championships in Shanghai,
where the Chinese won all 10 diving golds, through injury but
that absence gave him time to think about his strategy for
London and work on mental strength.
CHINESE BEATABLE
He knows, as someone who achieved the highest single diving
score in an Olympics with a near perfect last plunge to win the
10m gold, that the mighty Chinese are not unbeatable despite
their recent domination of the pool.
"They did win every gold medal (in Shanghai) but I have
beaten Qiu Bo before, I beat him at the World Cup in 2010 and he
was certainly at that level from 2009 onwards," he said.
"The Chinese aren't infallible, The way they train, they try
to do it by repetition, to take away any of the inconsistencies,
but they tend to have a problem at that really high level with
stress and diving under pressure.
"That's what happened in 2007 at the world championships, a
Russian won. At the World Cup in 2008 a German won. At the
Olympics I won, in 2009 Tom won, in 2010 I won. That's in the
10m event.
"The 10m event seems to have been the one where they (the
Chinese) have been weakest," he added.
Daley will have a big day in the pool on Thursday when he
partners Pete Waterfield in the synchronised 10m platform. The
week-long World Cup event is the first to be held in the
spectacular Aquatics Centre.
Mitcham has the individual 10m prelims on Friday, with the
semi-final and final on Saturday.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)