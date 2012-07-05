LONDON, July 5 Astrophysicist Stacie Powell listened attentively this week to the news about the discovery of the Higgs boson particle while also training for her appearance on the diving board at this month's London Olympics.

Powell, who will represent Britain in the 10-metre platform event, divides her time between ensuring she is at peak fitness for the Games and studying the formation of stars and planets.

"Diving is one of those sports that if you think too much about it, it's not going to make it any better," Powell said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

"So it's good the astrophysics tires out my brain a little bit so when I'm in the pool I can just focus on what I need to do and not think about anything else."

Building on a strong showing at January's national championships, Powell qualified for the Olympics with a new British record in June.

"When I looked up and saw my score I knew I'd done it and I was just really, really happy. I was overwhelmed," she said.

Powell, who has made a comeback some did not expect after being plagued with illness and injury in 2011, believes she can land a podium place if she can keep up the momentum - especially with the home crowd behind her.

"When you're stood on the end of the board you need to have the right mental state," she said. "The crowd will help so much to get you in that mind state and also help the judges to recognise when we've done a good dive because the roof is going to go off!"

In between training she manages to squeeze in time to study for a PhD in astrophysics at Cambridge and she enthuses about the Higgs boson find of a powerful subatomic particle.

"I love being at the forefront of science," she said.

Looking to the future, the diver said that as well as putting in a good performance at the Rio Olympics in 2016 she would not rule out working as an astronaut on NASA's Orion spacecraft programme.

"(NASA says) you have to train ... know how to react in adverse situations. So I thought I have to keep everything focused in the run-up to the Olympics," said Powell.