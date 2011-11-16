LONDON Nov 16 The British Olympic
Association (BOA) will seek a hearing before the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to determine the legality of its
eligibility rule which bans athletes who have served drugs bans
from competing at future Olympic Games.
The lifetime ban means sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist
David Millar will not be able to compete at next year's London
Games.
In a statement on Wednesday, the BOA said the association
wanted to "address the enforceability of its selection policy".
Its decision follows a successful appeal to CAS by American
Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt against an
International Olympic Committee rule banning athletes from the
Games which immediately follow a doping ban of more than six
months.
Wednesday's statement, released after a meeting of the BOA's
executive board, said the CAS decision had raised questions
about the enforceability of the board's selection policy.
It also said the BOA had received correspondence from the
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) saying the bylaw did not comply
with the WADA code.
"Of course, the BOA strongly disagrees," the statement said.
"In light of this development, at a meeting today the BOA
Board of Directors agreed to inform WADA that it will vigorously
defend the interests of clean athletes by seeking a hearing
before the CAS to address the enforceability of its selection
policy, and bring clarity and closure to this issue."
