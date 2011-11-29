LONDON Nov 29 The British Olympic
Association (BOA) has "wrapped itself in a cloak of
righteousness" in behaviour unworthy of Olympic hosts as it
tries to defend its unilateral approach on doping, former world
anti-doping chief Dick Pound said on Tuesday.
"The BOA has put itself in a position of being a rogue,"
Pound, former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA),
wrote in the Guardian newspaper.
WADA ruled this month that the BOA's controversial lifetime
Olympic ban for British drug offenders contravened the world
body's own rules, which specify a maximum two-year ban for a
first offence.
The BOA, the only national Olympic committee to be found
guilty of not complying with WADA rules, has vowed to defend its
ban but Pound accused it of double standards, saying the BOA had
signed up to the WADA code.
"Instead of engaging in a thoughtful assessment of how to
solve the situation, the BOA has resorted to demagoguery and,
while blaming everyone else for the effects of its own legal
errors, has attempted to wrap itself in a cloak of
righteousness, a self-declared David, bravely alone in the face
of Goliath.
"Our David is not, however, without feet of clay," said
Pound, adding that the BOA's ban had been applied 32 times and
successfully challenged 29 times.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last month
that an International Olympic Committee (IOC) rule similar to
the BOA's, excluding athletes banned for six months or more from
the next Olympics, amounted to a second sanction and contravened
WADA's anti-doping code.
British officials should appeal to the CAS if they remained
convinced that their ban, which means that sprinter Dwain
Chambers and cyclist David Millar will not be able to compete in
next year's London Games, was legally valid, Pound said.
"Instead of trumpeting its moral rectitude on the question,
the BOA should examine the situation from the perspective of the
current legal inability to enforce its bylaw," Pound said.
He said the fight against doping was a worldwide concern,
and not just a British matter.
"There seems to be a double standard in play," he added.
"Extrapolated to the BOA, the Bard's language might well read:
'The laddy doth protest too much, methinks.'
"The BOA's current conduct is unworthy, especially on the
part of the host national Olympic committee when the world comes
to London next year," Pound concluded.
"Respect for rules which it participated in adopting should
be a matter of pride and conviction, not of being dragged
kicking and screaming into forced compliance."
