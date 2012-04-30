LONDON, April 30 The British Olympic Association's (BOA) lifetime Games ban on drug offenders has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said in a statement on Monday.

The BOA asked CAS to mediate after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled the life ban did not comply with its global doping code which provides for a maximum two-year ban for a first offence. (Editing by Mark Meadows)