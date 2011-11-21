* WADA rules that British Olympic Association is
'non-compliant"
* BOA vows to defend its policy
(adds statement from WADA)
Nov 20 The British Olympic Association (BOA) has
vowed to defend its hardline approach on doping despite facing
the prospect of sanctions after being found to be non-compliant
by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
WADA presented its compliance report to its Foundation Board
in Montreal on Sunday.
As expected, the board ruled that the BOA was non-compliant
with WADA's rules because they have refused to lift their
controversial lifetime ban on athletes found guilty of using
performance-enhancing drugs.
"All NOCs are Code-compliant except the British Olympic
Association (BOA)," WADA's compliance report stated.
"The BOA's non-compliance is based on the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision of October 4, 2011 that
advised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that its Rule
45 was non-compliant because it was, in effect, a double
sanction. In light of this ruling, the BOA's bylaw number 74
renders the BOA non-compliant."
The BOA, preparing for a home Olympics in London next year,
issued a statement on Sunday saying they welcomed WADA's
decision but would defend their controversial policy.
"The British Olympic Association (BOA) welcomes today's
outcome from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which will
bring clarity and closure to the dispute with WADA," the
statement said.
"We look forward to receiving the formal findings from WADA
setting out how they have determined the BOA's Selection Policy
is non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.
"On behalf of the overwhelming majority of British athletes
we will vigorously defend any challenge to the selection policy
which bans drug cheats from representing Team GB and we will
publish the process we intend to follow in the near future."
WADA's report will now be passed on to the International
Olympic Committee (IOC), who will decide what action to take
against National Olympic Committees that are deemed
non-compliant.
The Olympic Charter states that a NOC must be compliant to
the World Anti-Doping Code to participate in an Olympic Games.
Last month the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled
that an IOC rule similar to the BOA's, that restricted athletes
banned for six months or more from competing in the next
Olympics, amounted to a second sanction and not in compliance
with the Anti-Doping Code.
The IOC accepted the CAS ruling and nullified its law. WADA
informed the BOA that in light of the CAS decision it should
review its rules but the BOA has refused.
(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Alan
Baldwin/Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more Olympics stories
for more sports stories