LONDON Feb 27 Banned British sprinter
Dwain Chambers is unlikely to know until mid-April whether he
can compete at the London Olympics, according to the British
Olympic Association (BOA) on Monday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to meet in London
on March 12 to hear an appeal by the BOA against a ruling by the
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that its lifetime Olympic bans
are illegal.
The BOA bans from future Games any British athlete, such as
Chambers and cyclist David Millar, found guilty of a doping
offence. WADA rules specify a maximum two-year ban for a first
offence.
"It is unlikely that there will be a determination by CAS
before probably three to four weeks after that (hearing), we are
expecting a month," BOA chairman Colin Moynihan told reporters
on Monday.
"The timing of all this is critical because the sooner we
can get a determination, the sooner the athletes will know where
they stand as regards to their possible selection."
The Games start in London on July 27.
Chambers said this month that he was preparing for the
Olympics despite the lifetime ban he collected in 2003 after he
was found to have used the banned anabolic steroid
tetrahydrogestrinone (THG).
The 2010 world indoor champion won the 60 metres in the
British trials for next month's world indoor championships in
Istanbul.
Moynihan said the strength of the BOA's case remained
"unquestionable" and it would vigorously defend a position that
reflected athletes' wishes.
"(The policy) focuses on ensuring that the BOA will only
select athletes who have not knowingly cheated clean athletes
out of selection by taking a range of performance enhancing
drugs," he said.
(bReporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)