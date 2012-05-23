By Steve Keating
| QUEBEC CITY
QUEBEC CITY May 23 Corporations that benefit
from clean sport could soon be asked to contribute to the
anti-doping effort as funding for the fight against
performance-enhancing drugs gets tighter, the World Anti-Doping
Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday.
As a global financial crisis drags on, WADA admits that
backing anti-doping efforts could be viewed as a luxury item
that governments - which contribute half of the organisation's
$28 million budget - can no longer afford.
"Certainly there have been discussions about finding other
sources of revenue," WADA spokesman Terence O'Rourke told
Reuters. "At our recent Foundation Board meeting there was a
general agreement to start exploring other avenues of funding."
WADA could seek help from corporate giants such as Nike, a
company that has strong ties to high-profile athletes and uses
them to market and develop products that generate billions of
dollars in profit.
Nike has not yet been involved in the anti-doping effort but
has shown some corporate social responsibility supporting dozens
of agreements on a national and international level, including
14 basketball and 11 athletics federations.
Nike brand president Charlie Denson, keynote speaker at the
SportAccord convention on Wednesday, told Reuters the company
has not been approached by any anti-doping agencies but said the
world's top sporstwear retailer would listen to proposals.
"I'm not familiar with their proposal or how or what they
are looking at but we are always open to engaging in that
conversation," Denson told Reuters. "We've taken a pretty strong
stance on doping and performance enhancing drugs situation.
Obviously we have severed several relationships over the years.
"We would sit down and listen to what their approach and
proposal is and we would be willing to do that and go from
there."
Nike, which earned $560 million for the third quarter ended
Feb. 29 while revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion, has a
large fan base in America where the company's product launches
are met with extreme enthusiasm.
Rivals like Adidas and Puma have long been trying to mirror
Nike's U.S. popularity but have not met the same success.
WADA would like to see Nike and other companies step up and
make small contributions to an anti-doping effort that it says
is being stretched to the limit.
"We could always use significantly more money but we
recognise the world is a tough place to find money these days
from sport and governments," said WADA chief John Fahey.
"Whatever it is we will work within that budget but if we
can get more money I have no doubt we could be far more
effective."
Nike, who endorses hundreds of athletes, is among the
companies that have been stung by drug cheats. But despite ties
to disgraced athletes such as former Olympic sprinter Marion
Jones, the Nike brand has remain untainted.
"It's our goal and challenge to continue to supply the
best," explained Denson. "The good comes with the bad and
hopefully the good outweighs the bad."
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Quebec City)