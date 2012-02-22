Feb 22 Former swimmer Matt Dunn, who
competed in three Olympics for Australia and is now a member of
the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete committee, warned those
using performance-enhancing drugs to steer clear of this year's
London Games.
London organisers expect more than 6,250 samples will be
analysed throughout the London Olympic and Paralympic Games, up
to 400 each day, which is more than at any other Games.
"London 2012 will be the most tested Games in Olympic
history and there will huge emphasis on detecting and
sanctioning the doping athlete," Dunn said in a statement
released by WADA on Wednesday following a committee meeting.
"Any athlete who has taken drugs must be true to themselves
and true to sport by staying away from the Games."
The WADA accredited laboratory, which measures the size of
seven tennis courts, will be home to over 150 anti-doping
scientists and will operate around the clock during the July
27-Aug. 12 London Games.
Argentina rugby captain Felipe Contepomi cautioned that
despite improved testing and education the temptation to use
performance-enhancing drugs is greater than ever with the lure
of multi-million dollar contracts and endorsement deals dangled
in front of young athletes.
"If you are a young athlete hoping to win a professional
contract or make it into the next grade of elite sport then you
may think that drugs will help you," said Contepomi, a qualified
medical doctor and veteran of four Rugby World Cups recently
named to WADA's athlete commission. "I read about it in my own
sport, young rugby players looking to gain weight and muscle to
improve their chances of getting taken on by a club.
"The only guarantee with taking drugs is that you are
putting your health at risk. There is no question about this."
During the meetings in Tokyo, the commission gave its
unanimous support to the WADA Code and called on sport and
governments to continue their commitment to clean sport.
"The Code is the glue that unites the wide number of
anti-doping organisations around the world and allows them to
approach the problem in a regulated and unified way," said
former Olympic snowboarder Sara Fischer, who was acting
chairperson for the meeting.
"With new substances and methods being abused, the problem
with drugs in sport is constantly changing and so the Code needs
to change to keep up with these unfortunate developments."
