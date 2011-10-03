LONDON Oct 3 Intelligence gathered from
everyone from cleaning staff to customs officials will help
authorities to target drug testing at the athletes, sports and
nations most likely to cheat at the London 2012 Olympic Games,
anti-doping experts said on Monday.
Jonathan Harris, the London Games' anti-doping medical
services manager, said the number of tests carried out would be
record breaking - some 5,000 tests among 10,500 athletes - and
said targeting the tests at the right people and sports would be
vital to ensuring a drug-free games.
"It's not about the weight of the tests, but it's about
using those tests more effectively than before," he told an
anti-doping conference in London.
Harris, who was speaking alongside Andy Parkinson of UK
Anti-Doping (UKAD) and David Cowan, head of the Drug Control
Centre at King's College London, who will head the drug-testing
laboratory during London 2102, said officials would have a daily
"breakfast meeting" during the Games to share intelligence and
decide where to focus efforts.
"What we're trying to do is work with sources of information
in order to provide an intelligent testing programme," Harris
said. "That's the key.
"There will be intelligence sources from everything from
security and cleaning (staff)...to personnel working in
functional areas during the Games to ensure that if they should
come across behaviours that are untoward, they should share that
information with us."
Cowan repeated his promised that the July 27-Aug. 12 Games
would be the most tested Olympics yet and said doping cheats
should not bother attending.
Following the motto of the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) - Citius, Altius, Fortius, or "faster, higher, stronger" -
he said: "We're looking at faster analysis, higher sensitivity
and stronger proof" when it comes to drug testing.
SPORT PROFILE
Parkinson said UK Anti-Doping, which has a team working with
police, customs and border control officials, would also be
feeding into the daily strategy meetings to make sure the most
likely cheats were followed up and tested.
UKAD and its global umbrella group the World Anti Doping
Agency (WADA) are primarily focused on testing, catching and
deterring drug cheats, but both groups are increasingly working
in law enforcement agencies such as Interpol to gather and use
intelligence about the supply and trafficking of doping drugs.
At London 2012, the information gathered will be graded,
analysed and collated to produce what Parkinson called a "sport
profile" which should point to specific sports, national teams
or athletes that are high risk for doping.
"This is to make sure that everything we do...is focussed in
the right way," he said.
Parkinson said people were right to question whether simply
testing more samples from more athletes was the answer to
catching those who used performance-enhancing drugs.
"More testing doesn't equal better testing - absolutely
not," he told the conference. "But what we're seeing now is a
different way of testing - with biological passports, more blood
testing, more analytical science and more intelligence."
(Additional reporting by Simon Roach; Editing by Clare Fallon)