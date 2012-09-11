MINSK, Sept 11 Belarus shot putter Nadezhda
Ostapchuk, who was stripped of the Olympic gold medal last month
after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid, has been
handed a one-year suspension, the country's anti-doping agency
(NADA) said on Tuesday.
Ostapchuk, 31, was given a lesser sentence than a standard
two-year ban after her coach Alexander Yefimov admitted
intentionally spiking her food with the steroid.
"Yefimov confessed he had put the banned drug metenolone
into Ostapchuk's food without her knowledge because he was
worried by her performances in the lead-up to the London Games,"
NADA head Alexander Vankhadlo told a news conference.
Yefimov has received a four-year suspension for his part in
the doping case.
"He had admitted his guilt," added Vankhadlo.
Ostapchuk has denied any wrongdoing, saying she was tested
twice before competing in London and both tests returned
negative results.
"In total, I've been tested 16 times since April. You must
be a complete idiot to take doping just before the competition
especially such an outdated drug as a steroid, knowing you're
going to be tested not once but probably several times,"
Ostapchuk said last month.
Ostapchuk, who had won the Olympic gold with a throw of
21.36 metres, was world champion in 2005 and European champion
two years ago. In July, at a meeting in Minsk, she threw 21.58,
the best outdoor distance in the world since 1998.
New Zealand's Valerie Adams, who finished second behind
Ostapchuk in London, was awarded gold, with Russian Evgenia
Kolodko promoted to silver and China's Gong Lijiao getting the
bronze medal.
