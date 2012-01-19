Jan 19 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)
have partially suspended their laboratory in Rio after the
facility wrongly reported last year that a Brazilian beach
volleyball player had tested positive.
WADA released a statement on Thursday confirming it had
suspended the accreditation of the UFRJ Rio de Janeiro Doping
Control Laboratory in Brazil.
The statement said the laboratory had been suspended from
conducting isotope ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) testing on
samples for a period of six months.
During the suspension period, Rio will continue to receive
and test samples, but any IRMS tests will have to be transferred
to another laboratory.
"Whenever a laboratory does not meet ISL (International
Standard for Laboratories) requirements, WADA may suspend the
laboratory's accreditation," the statement read.
"WADA will re-evaluate the status of the Rio Laboratory with
regards to IRMS testing in the course of the suspension period."
The move followed an investigation over a botched test on
Pedro Solberg last year. The Rio laboratory falsely reported the
Brazilian beach volleyball player had tested positive for the
male sex hormone testosterone but re-tests, by another
laboratory in Germany, later proved he was clean.
The Rio laboratory is the only WADA-approved facility in
Brazil, which is due to host the soccer World Cup in 2014 and
the Summer Olympics in 2016.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)